Adopt more animals, says RSPCA

By AAP Newswire

The coronavirus crisis could significantly impact those in animal care operations and RSPCA South Australia are urging the community to adopt as a result.

As issues with staffing numbers escalate, RSPCA SA are calling for the animals in its care to be brought home to a loving family.

For the first time, those interested in adopting are asked to book online before visiting the shelter, put in place to best practise social distancing.

Starting on Friday, online bookings and reduced adoption fees will continue indefinitely at this stage.

RSPCA SA's chief Paul Stevenson said the organisation is desperate to reduce the number of animals in its care.

He said the virus was already responsible for closing down animal shelters in the United States.

"This virus is impacting on multiple fronts, leaving us with more animals and less people and funds to care," Mr Stevenson said.

"Our animal operations are at a critical point."

Before the virus outbreak, RSPCA SA were already struggling to care for the high numbers of animals in its care, mainly kittens.

Within the past three weeks, the number of kittens arriving at the shelter had been 16 per cent higher than last year.

There are now more than 400 kittens in the RSPCA's care.

Kitten adoptions are down by 11 per cent compared to the same period last year.

