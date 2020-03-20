National

Consumer watchdog warns of virus scams

By AAP Newswire

A growing number of coronavirus scams are being reported to the consumer watchdog, as crooks look to take advantage of the outbreak.

Australians are being warned against scams involving fake cures for COVID-19 and sales of non-existent goods.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission reminded people there was no known cure or vaccine for coronavirus, with a vaccine potentially 18 months away.

"Unfortunately, scammers are using the uncertainty around COVID-19, or coronavirus, to take advantage of people," chair Delia Rickard said.

"We've had a wide variety of scams reported to us, including fake online stores selling products claiming to be a vaccine or cure for coronavirus, and stores selling products such as face masks and not providing the goods."

The commission said it had received 94 reports of virus scams since January 1.

Other scams included emails or texts pretending to be providing official information but asking for personal data.

Crooks are pretending to be representatives of the World Health Organisation, Australia's Department of Health, as well as travel agents and telcos.

Anyone who thinks they have been ripped off should contact their bank and report any scams to the ACCC Scamwatch website.

