New Adelaide Archbishop appointed by Pope

Pope Francis has appointed Bishop Patrick O'Regan as the twelfth Archbishop of Adelaide.

Bishop O'Regan is currently in charge of the Diocese of Sale in Victoria, and succeeds Archbishop Philip Wilson who resigned from the position in July 2018.

Bishop O'Regan said his appointment comes at a critical moment for Catholics across the country.

"I look forward to playing my part alongside the people of the Archdiocese in welcoming to Adelaide the Church from right across Australia," Bishop O'Regan said.

He thanked Bishop Greg O'Kelly SJ, who served as Apostolic Administrator of Adelaide in addition to his role as Bishop of Port Pirie.

Bishop O'Kelly SJ will continue overseeing the entire Church of South Australia until Bishop O'Regan's installation.

The date for his installation is yet to be set.

Bishop O'Regan was born in Bathurst in 1958 and undertook seminary training at St Columba's College Springwood and St Patrick's College Manly, and was ordained a priest in 1983 for the Diocese of Bathurst.

He was appointed Bishop of Sale in December 2014 and was consecrated two months later.