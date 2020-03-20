National

Coles hit by ‘3 Christmases’ of panic buys

By AAP Newswire

Australian supermarket giant Coles says panicked shoppers have bought up to three Christmases worth of stock in as many weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Coles chief operations officer Matthew Swindells on Friday compared the scale of shopper hoarding to a typical festive season, but without the usual planning.

"We have done three Christmases in three consecutive weeks from a standing start. It punches a huge hole in our supply lines and it takes a long time to recover," Mr Swindells told the Seven Network.

