Banks set to announce coronavirus package

By AAP Newswire

Banks Big Four - AAP

Australia's big four banks are set to unveil economic stimulus measures as the federal government plots its next package in response to coronavirus.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the next round of stimulus measures would continue support for small business.

"This second package we are working on right now is about cushioning the blow for so many of those Australians who may lose their job," he told Sky News on Friday.

The big four banks are expected to make an announcement on Friday, the treasurer confirmed.

At an emergency meeting on Thursday, the Reserve Bank cut the cash rate to 0.25 per cent, the lowest in Australia's history.

The central bank will also start buying government bonds to flood Australia's financial system with extra cash to keep the economy functioning smoothly during the crisis.

A three-year $90 billion fund for banks to help small- and medium-sized businesses will be established, while the government will give $15 billion to small lenders.

Mr Frydenberg wants bank loans to help businesses pay rent, wages and utilities bills.

"They need that cashflow support so they can meet some of their fixed expenses," he said.

He said the government's second package would not look at structural changes which can't be removed after the crisis is over.

"Our focus is on targeted measures using the existing tax and transfer system and making it as simple and as easy as possible for Australians to get that support," the treasurer told the ABC.

He also poured cold water on suggestions the government could nationalise major companies, like Virgin Australia.

"That's not our focus right now."

The Morrison government announced a $715 million package for the aviation sector earlier in the week.

Qantas has temporarily stood down two-thirds of its 30,000 workers after suspending all international flights and slashing domestic routes.

Virgin will stop international travel from the end of March to June 14.

The government's first stimulus was a $17.6 billion package which included support for welfare recipients and a boost for small business.

