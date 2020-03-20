National

Qantas boss says virus worse than GFC

By AAP Newswire

Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce has defended his decision to stand down two-thirds of the airline's workers in the face of the escalating COVID-19 pandemic.

The national carrier announced on Thursday it will temporarily stand down 20,000 workers after suspending all international flights and reducing domestic flights.

"This is the worst crisis the aviation industry has gone through. I know for the economy it's probably going to be a lot worse than the GFC," Mr Joyce told ABC's 7.30 program.

He said his focus was on getting through the crisis and being ready to help with the recovery once it is over.

"That's going to be an important role we will play," he said.

"We're not making people redundant and we're trying this mechanism to make sure we can get through and survive and they have a job at the end of the day."

The company is allowing workers to access long service leave early, and those who have exhausted their annual leave to take up to four weeks in advance.

Mr Joyce is also in discussions with supermarket giant Woolworths to redeploy some workers.

The airline, which has also frozen the pay of senior executives and board members, made an $891 million profit in 2018/19 but, like its competitors, has been decimated by the spread of the virus and escalating lockdown measures.

