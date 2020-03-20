NSW virus cases jump but infections ‘mild’

NSW's chief health officer says it is reassuring that many coronavirus cases are mild as the state's tally jumps above 300.

There were 307 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, up from 267 on Wednesday.

Of these, almost 130 were acquired overseas including recent returnees from virus-hit areas in Europe, the UK and the US.

A further 70 cases remained under investigation on Thursday.

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said the initial precautionary approach of hospitalising all confirmed COVID-19 cases had been abandoned as cases rise.

"It's reassuring that many of our cases continue to be mild with currently six patients in intensive care units," she said.

"Many of our patients are being managed in the community and being managed at home and we are only admitting patients now that require hospital care."

Meanwhile, authorities across some 20 state government agencies have shifted to the NSW Rural Fire Service headquarters to liaise more effectively.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said it was anticipated the NSW fire season and COVID-19 pandemic would have an overlap period of three months.

RFS commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons has "already put in a contingency" for that.

Ms Berejiklian said NSW Planning Minister Rob Stokes was looking at lifting regulations preventing 24-hour deliveries of stock to supermarkets amid panic-buying.

NSW Health on Wednesday said an 86-year-old man previously confirmed to have COVID-19 died on Tuesday night in a Sydney hospital, taking the state's toll to five.