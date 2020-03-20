Energy ministers set to discuss virus plan

Helping Australians who can no longer pay their power bills because of coronavirus will be central to discussions between the nation's energy ministers.

Federal Energy Minister Angus Taylor will host a teleconference with his state counterparts on Friday, with discussions set to focus on coronavirus.

The ministers will iron out ways to help households and small businesses experiencing financial stress because of the virus.

They have spoken with energy company bosses and relevant industry groups about hardship policies.

It's expected that customers who have to self-isolate and lose income won't be penalised because of it.

The meeting's agenda will also cover ways of limiting the risk of infection within the energy workforce, ensuring supply continues and coordinating emergency management powers.

Mr Taylor says Friday's meeting is an important step to increase coordination to ensure power supply.

"We will be working with state and territory governments, industry and stakeholders to ensure Australia remains well-prepared to respond to energy supply disruptions, including electricity, gas and liquid fuels," he said.

Mr Taylor on Thursday urged energy companies to cut Australian businesses some slack during the pandemic.

"We don't want them turning out the lights on companies who have been hit by the coronavirus," he said.