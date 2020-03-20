Australia’s borders set to close on Friday

Travellers to Australia will soon be banned as the government continues to implement measures to slow the spread of coronavirus.

All non-citizens and non-residents will be banned from entering the country from 9pm on Friday.

Australians and their direct family members will still be allowed in but must self-quarantine for 14 days upon entering the country.

Labor's foreign affairs spokeswoman Penny Wong says there are more than one million Australians overseas who need more information.

"The government needs a plan to help Australians stranded overseas amid flight cancellations, changing travel advice and closing borders," she said.

The Morrison government is finalising a second stimulus package to cushion the economic blow caused by the pandemic.

This package will be discussed at a national cabinet meeting on Friday, which will also finalise further advice for the ban on indoor gatherings of more than 100 people.

This guidance will give more clarity to cinemas, theatres, hospitality venues and those organising weddings and funerals.

Social distancing guidelines for public transport will also be discussed, as will additional support for vulnerable Australians including indigenous communities and disability support recipients.

Indigenous Australians Minister Ken Wyatt says all options are on the table to limit the spread of the virus, such as ensuring visitors to the Northern Territory self-isolate.

Flights could also be barred from travelling to remote areas, he added.

"Exclusions zones will be a given, in the sense that we want communities to isolate and we will assist communities to do that," Mr Wyatt told ABC News.

Australia's energy ministers will hold a teleconference on Friday to discuss stopping late fees for people unable to pay their bills because of the virus.

The Reserve Bank on Thursday cut interest rates to a historic low of 0.25 per cent, while also providing extra support for banks to keep businesses alive.

It has set up a $90 billion fund to give banks more cash for loans while the government has tipped in an extra $15 billion for smaller lenders.

More than 630 people have caught coronavirus in Australia and six people have died.

Tasmania has imposed the most dramatic lockdown in the country, requiring almost everyone entering the island state to go into quarantine for two weeks from Friday.

Health authorities are encouraging people to exercise "social distancing" measures, including standing 1.5 metres away from others and sitting in the back of taxis.

Outdoor events of more than 500 people have been banned.

Schools are staying open but strict restrictions have been placed on visitors to aged care homes to protect the elderly from contracting the virus.

The government has imposed buying restrictions on some medicines and pharmacists will also be required to limit some prescription-only medicines to dispensing one month's supply at a time.