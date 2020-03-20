National

Pleas for calm as virus spreads in Qld

By AAP Newswire

Nore holds virus test samples at a Brisbane hospital. - AAP

Queenslanders have been urged to be "kind and patient" amid a soaring number of coronavirus cases.

Total confirmed coronavirus cases in the state have jumped to 144 after 50 were confirmed on Thursday.

It is the state's biggest increase in confirmed cases, which now stretch from Cairns to the Gold Coast.

Authorities have called for calm with reports of escalating violence as the virus continues to spread.

"There have been reports of abuse and violence against pharmacists and pharmacy assistants," Health Minister Steven Miles said.

"They are important healthcare providers in our community. If you are unable to access the medicine you are after at the pharmacy, it is not the fault of the pharmacist or pharmacy assistant.

"Please, please do not take your aggression out on them. I would urge people to be kind and to be patient."

The effects of the coronavirus are far-reaching and have sparked numerous precautionary measures.

Queensland now has sweeping new powers to fight the illness, including being able to hit people with hefty fines if they fail to follow health orders.

Emergency officers can also direct businesses such as supermarkets to open and close and control public access to those businesses.

Health authorities have been given new powers to order individuals into isolation, and fine people more than $13,000 if they defy such orders.

Parliament will be able to sit via electronic channels under changes passed in parliament.

