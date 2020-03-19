National

Drug addict admits torching Vic man in car

By AAP Newswire

Phillip Payet fell asleep fixing up his car. He woke covered in petrol as two men set him on fire.

Now his partner has told the two men responsible - drug addict Clinton Phillips and his mate David Maddocks - exactly what she thinks of them.

"You're a disgrace to humankind," a crying Liz Lewis said as she faced Phillips in the County Court of Victoria on Thursday.

The 41-year-old has admitted to recklessly causing serious injury to Mr Payet outside his Frankston home in southeast Melbourne on December 27, 2016.

Maddocks earlier admitted to intentionally causing serious injury.

Mr Payet survived, but with burns to 75 per cent of his body. The 42-year-old will never recover fully and still wears a compression bandage on his head.

Once "fit, handsome, strong, skilled and active," Mr Payet is a shell of his former self, his partner says.

"It was and still is a living nightmare," Ms Lewis said.

"You're a weak, pathetic human."

Mr Payet had spent Boxing Day working on his car before falling asleep inside.

Prosecutors say Maddocks had a beef with Mr Payet and drove past the house before returning with Phillips and a jerry can.

Maddocks poured it through the window of Mr Payet's car, lit it on fire and fled as the victim stumbled out, screaming for help.

Judge Elizabeth Gaynor described the attack as horrendous, grave and appalling.

"There was no attempt to help this man. They just left him to his fate," she said.

Phillips' barrister Mel Walker said her client was in the grip of a serious drug addiction when he agreed to help torch the car.

He is due to be sentenced next Thursday.

