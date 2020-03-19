National

‘Gaps’ in evaluation of Victorian prison

Victoria's newest prison has been unable to rehabilitate people as effectively as intended, because most of the prisoners sent there have stayed for less than three months.

The Victorian auditor-general has told the justice department to improve how it evaluates Ravenhall Correctional Centre's rehabilitation programs, after putting them under the microscope.

The facility in Melbourne's outer west is designed to trial initiatives that focus on reducing reoffending.

It is privately operated by GEO Group Australia and began accepting prisoners in November 2017.

Corrections Victoria made changes to the prison's contract to help cope with a growing number of prisoners in the state, including introducing people on remand and boosting total prisoner places.

Remand prisoners now make up 52 per cent of Ravenhall's population.

Taking them into account, short-stay prisoners - or those who stay for less than three months - made up about 70 per cent of the population in 2019.

That is higher than expected.

It has made GEO's model for reducing recidivism "less relevant to its prisoner population" as it was designed for people staying longer than three months, the auditor-general said.

The auditor-general took issue with the "gaps and flaws" in Corrections Victoria's framework for assessing Ravenhall's performance, particularly two of its key performance indicators.

"As yet, it will not be possible for the state to properly learn about the success or otherwise of the unique features of the Ravenhall model on reducing recidivism," the report states.

The auditor-general has recommended the Department of Justice and Community Safety review the KPIs and develop an evaluation framework to assess the prison's reoffending outcomes.

It has also advised the department to advise the government on the costs and benefits of having different mixes of remand, short-stay and longer-stay prisoners at Ravenhall.

The department has accepted all three recommendations and laid out a plan for addressing them.

"The department welcomes your audit and its findings that will assist us in achieving our overall outcome of a trusted justice and community safety system," department secretary Rebecca Falkingham wrote in a response to the auditor-general.

GEO said it remains committed in ensuring Ravenhall is able to continue "implementing its high-impact rehabilitation and reintegration initiatives".

