Virus sees new travel bans, bank response

AAP Newswire

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS ON CORONAVIRUS

TRAVEL

* From 9pm Friday, all non-Australian citizens or residents will be banned from travelling into the country. Direct family members will still be allowed entry.

* Qantas will suspend all international flights from late March until at least the end of May.

PANIC BUYING

* Children's paracetamol will be sold behind pharmacy counters and asthma puffer stocks will be limited to one per person to prevent panic buying.

* Pharmacists will be strongly encouraged to limit dispensing and sales of all other medicines.

* Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton says there will be a police investigation into shoppers hoarding supplies.

* Supermarkets are limiting purchases of certain products.

ECONOMY

* The Reserve Bank cut interest rates to 0.25 per cent, the lowest level in Australia's history.

* Reserve Bank will also buy government bonds, set up a three-year $90 billion fund for banks to keep small- and medium-sized businesses open, and ease regulatory pressure on banks.

* Government will give smaller lenders $15 billion to allow customers to continue accessing credit.

* Further announcements are expected over the weekend on supporting suspended workers, ensuring banks show compassion to mortgage holders and backing small business.

NUMBERS

* 636 confirmed cases.

* Six deaths.

* About 85,000 tests conducted, the vast majority of which returned negative.

* Globally there are about 219,000 cases and have been almost 9000 deaths.

