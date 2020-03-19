National

Chau Chak Wing defamation finding stands

By AAP Newswire

Chau Chak Wing (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

Fairfax Media has failed to overturn a finding it defamed Chinese-Australian billionaire Chau Chak Wing in a "sneering and deprecating" article insinuating he bribed a former UN president.

But the $280,000 payout was reduced to $247,672 after both sides agreed an error was made in the interest calculation relating to the Federal Court award.

The businessman, philanthropist and political donor sued Fairfax and journalist John Garnaut over an online story published in October 2015 under the headline: "Are Chau Chak Wing's circles of influence in Australia-China ties built on hot air?"

Justice Michael Wigney in February 2019 found it contained three defamatory meanings - that Dr Chau bribed former UN president John Ashe, was part of a plot to bribe him and acted in so seriously wrong a manner as to deserve extradition to the United States on criminal charges.

Dr Chau later said he would donate the damages to a number of charities supporting Australian veterans and their families.

Three Federal Court judges on Thursday dismissed the verdict appeal by Fairfax, now owned by Nine, but reduced the award to allow for the interest miscalculation.

Fairfax was ordered to pay Dr Chau's legal costs.

The rejected appeal grounds included a contention that Justice Wigney erred in holding that Fairfax had failed to establish that its conduct in publishing the article was reasonable in the circumstances.

Latest articles

National

Call to release ‘at risk’ NSW prisoners

Advocates say NSW prison inmates at risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19 should be released, but Corrective Services says that’s not being considered.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus sees new travel bans, bank response

Non-citizens or non-residents will be barred from Australia from Friday night as the central bank ups its economic response to the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

Chau Chak Wing defamation finding stands

Fairfax has lost its challenge to the finding it defamed Chinese-Australian billionaire Chau Chak Wing, but the award has been adjusted for an interest error

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Cruise liners pause services due to virus

Cruise liners have suspended operations in Australia for at least one month in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Events on hold as NSW virus cases hit 112

Another 20 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in NSW in the past 24 hours, taking the state’s number of cases to 112, as various events were cancelled.

AAP Newswire
National

WA police pay rise ‘cheap political stunt’

The West Australian Police Union says an immediate $1000 pay rise is nothing but a “cheap political stunt” by the state government during an ongoing dispute.

AAP Newswire