National

Bail over alleged Brisbane teacher’s death

By AAP Newswire

A statue of Themis, the Greek God of Justice (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A NSW woman accused of detaining a "disturbed" Brisbane teacher in her home before he was killed by a truck on a highway has been granted bail.

Lauren Clair Grainger, 39, allegedly sent friends photos of Anthony Stott tied to a chair after he entered her home near Cudgera Creek, in northeastern NSW, in the middle of the night on February 10.

Interrogated and then struck with a golf club by one of the home occupants, Mr Stott, 43, eventually escaped after a four-hour ordeal, ran onto the M1 highway and was instantly killed by a passing semi-trailer, police allege.

Grainger and a man she lived with - 46-year-old Mark Francis Frost - have also been charged with taking or detaining Mr Stott with intent to obtain an advantage.

NSW Supreme Court Justice Christine Adamson on Thursday said the police allegations were "very troubling and somewhat bizarre" and she found it difficult to understand how Grainger could argue the detention of the apparently "disturbed" Mr Scott was justified as a citizen's arrest.

But with the suspension of District Court trials due to COVID-19 potentially leaving Grainger on remand for more than a year, Justice Adamson said she was satisfied bail conditions could mitigate any risks.

Grainger will have to reside at a home in Queensland's Noosa region and report three times a week to police.

Latest articles

News

Cobram women celebrate achievements at International Women’s Day afternoon tea

Conversation and laughter filled the Cobram Community House on Friday, as women of all ages came together for Cobram’s annual International Women’s Day afternoon tea. Cobram Community House chief executive Sally Bates said the event was...

Madi Chwasta
News

Cobram community plays games for charity

While there were a few poker faces, there was plenty more laughter and banter at the Barooga Sports Bowls Club on Thursday afternoon for the Cobram District Health Ladies Auxiliary’s Cards and Games Fundraiser. Held twice a year, auxiliary president...

Madi Chwasta
News

New community bus for Cobram in the pipeline

Cobram’s elderly and vulnerable residents will soon be able to attend support groups and events with a new community bus expected to be in operation later this year. Health and community leaders met on Thursday to discuss the roll-out of the bus...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

National

Cruise liners pause services due to virus

Cruise liners have suspended operations in Australia for at least one month in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Events on hold as NSW virus cases hit 112

Another 20 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in NSW in the past 24 hours, taking the state’s number of cases to 112, as various events were cancelled.

AAP Newswire
National

WA police pay rise ‘cheap political stunt’

The West Australian Police Union says an immediate $1000 pay rise is nothing but a “cheap political stunt” by the state government during an ongoing dispute.

AAP Newswire