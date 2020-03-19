National

Two new COVID-19 hospitals for Adelaide

By AAP Newswire

Healthcare workers at a COVID-19 clinic in Mount Barker. - AAP

Two new hospitals will be set up in Adelaide to treat coronavirus patients.

The two dedicated facilities will be established at the recently decommissioned ECH College Grove and Wakefield hospitals.

Premier Steven Marshall says the move will provide an extra 188 beds to manage the anticipated increase in the number of people needing hospitalisation.

"Both hospitals will assist in providing a greater level of protection for the wider community by minimising the incidence of the transmission of coronavirus," the premier said.

South Australia has recorded 37 coronavirus cases so far but that figure is expected to continue rising.

Most cases have been linked to overseas travel and a number of patients who contracted the virus have since fully recovered.

Health Minister Stephen Wade said both hospitals were in use until a few months ago and no structural works were required.

He expected both to be operational in April.

On Thursday the government also announced a one-off $200 payment for each of the 3600 children in foster or other family-based care to help families buy essential cleaning and hygiene products.

"We know that every little bit helps and this is another practical, sensible way that our plan is helping to alleviate concerns of many vulnerable people in our community," Child Protection Minister Rachel Sanderson said.

