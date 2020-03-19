National

SA virus spot checks to target key people

By AAP Newswire

South Australian Police Commissioner Grant Stevens - AAP

South Australian police will target people they believe "pose a risk to general community safety" as part of a crackdown on potential coronavirus carriers in self-isolation.

Officers are conducting spot checks on people who have recently returned from overseas to make sure they comply with the 14-day self-isolation period.

Speaking on Thursday, Commissioner Grant Stevens could not detail the number of home visits to be made or how they would be conducted but said there would be a focus on particular individuals.

"We will be advised by (SA) Health of the people who require this type of focus," the commissioner said.

"Uniformed police officers will be undertaking those visits and we will be doing a risk assessment.

"Where we believe it's appropriate based on advice from Health we will be providing the necessary PPE for those more high-risk situations."

Police will use the details provided on incoming passenger visitor cards to conduct the checks.

Mr Stevens said police were also closely watching the situation around supermarkets and shopping centres amid some panic-buying.

He said while the move for some people to stockpile food and other supplies was disappointing, there had been no reports of serious incidents.

Police have also implemented a prison pandemic plan ensuring those in custody and its officers remain safe.

Social distancing policies and more frequent cleaning measures have been put in place.

"We're applying proper hygiene protocol, cleaning facilities more frequently, social distancing and assessing the risk of each prisoner and that determines where they'll be held," Mr Stevens said.

