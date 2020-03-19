National

Saviour of women Catherine Hamlin has died

By AAP Newswire

World-renowned Australian doctor and humanitarian Catherine Hamlin has died at her home in Ethiopia.

She was 96.

The Sydney gynaecologist and her husband, Reginald Hamlin, co-founded clinics giving free obstetric fistula repair surgery, a condition caused by a difficult childbirth.

The Hamlins have spent the past 61 years living in Ethiopia and providing free treatment to women who were often ostracised following the horrific childbirth injury.

More than 60,000 Ethiopian women have received the life-changing care at one of the Hamlins' six clinics, overseen by more than 550 trained staff.

Through the Catherine Hamlin Fistula Foundation her legacy will live on, said the charity's chair Julie White.

"Catherine lived an incredible life having made an enormous difference to the lives and health of thousands upon thousands of women in Ethiopia," Ms White said.

Dr Hamlin is survived by her only son Richard and her four grandchildren.

She died at home in Addis Ababa on Wednesday.

Saviour of women Catherine Hamlin has died

