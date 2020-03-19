Vic terrorist appeals ‘excessive’ sentence

A Melbourne terrorist who plotted a CBD attack to cause "chaos, bloodshed and fear" claims his 24-year prison sentence is too long because he confessed and helped police.

Ibrahim Abbas was ordered last year to serve at least 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiring to plan a Christmas Day attack on busy Federation Square in 2016.

After confessing his crimes to police, Abbas gave evidence against his brother Hamza Abbas, cousin Abdullah Chaarani and friend Ahmed Mohamed, who were convicted by a jury.

Abbas challenged his sentence in Victoria's Court of Appeal on Thursday, arguing it was manifestly excessive.

Prosecutor Patrick Doyle said the plot involved the mass slaughter of innocent civilians with bombs and machetes at a significant place and time.

"Those parts of the plan were calculated to generate as much chaos, bloodshed and fear," he said.

Abbas had confessed and gave evidence in court, but gave investigators information about this he knew they already knew about, he said.

Abbas' lawyer Gideon Boas said significant cooperation required a significant sentencing discount and that had not happened.

Abbas told police what was happening in CCTV footage of the foursome in Federation Square days before the intended plot was to be carried out.

Initially it was claimed they went into the city for ice cream, but Abbas later admitted they had been scouting the location.

"Once he spilled the beans he gives a very detailed account and one they couldn't be given by other means," Dr Boas said.

The trio of judges hearing the appeal have reserved their decision, but suggested some might think Abbas' sentence was appropriate.

"Some might say a sentence of 24 years ... would be moderate," Justice Phillip Priest said.