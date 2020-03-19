Guard possibly exposes refugees to virus

National

Refugees at a makeshift detention centre in inner Brisbane have been potentially exposed to coronavirus after a guard tested positive.

The guard had worked at a hotel in Kangaroo Point which houses refugees transferred from offshore detention to receive specialist medical treatment.

Australian Border Force says the guard's last shift at the hotel was on March 7 and no refugees have so far tested positive to COVID-19.

"Plans have been established to manage any suspected cases of COVID-19," ABF said in a statement.

"Detainees will be isolated and tested in line with advice from the Department of Health and the broader Commonwealth response."

