National

Vic woman denies helping hit-run driver

By AAP Newswire

Lauren Hindes (file image) - AAP

A woman will stand trial for allegedly helping her boyfriend flee a fatal hit-run in Melbourne.

Lauren Hindes is accused of helping Shane Cochrane avoid police after he ran a red light and ploughed into 20-year-old Monash University student Nisali Perera at Clayton in August 2019.

Ms Perera was thrown 60 metres while crossing the road.

Cochrane later pleaded guilty to offences including culpable driving and dangerous driving causing death and is awaiting sentence.

However, Hindes is fighting the charge of helping him avoid apprehension.

Melbourne Magistrates Court was previously told the woman said she had been trying to get Cochrane to surrender himself.

Hindes remains on bail and is expected to appear in the County Court of Victoria on Friday for a directions hearing.

Her case is expected to be delayed because of measures taken by Victoria's courts to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, including a suspension of all new jury trials.

