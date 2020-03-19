National

Adani says Qld mine could expand six-fold

By AAP Newswire

Adani signage. - AAP

The coal mine being built by Adani in central Queensland is just the first stage of a project that could blow out to six times the size.

That is according to mining boss Lucas Dow, who has described the 10 million tonne a year Galilee Basin project an "initial phase" in footage obtained by the ABC.

"We're permitted up to 60 million tonnes, so the reality is we've got an opportunity to expand," he says in a video recording.

Adani downsized the project from a 60-million-tonnes a year mine costing $16.5 billion to a 10-to-15 million tonnes a year mine costing about $2 billion in November, 2018.

But it is understood the company has no firm plans to expand beyond that to reach the 60 million tonnes a year that it is allowed under its existing permits.

