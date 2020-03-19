Petrol servos ripping off Aussies: NRMA

National
Petrol servos ripping off Aussies: NRMABy AAP Newswire
Greedy service stations must stop dragging their feet and pass petrol savings on to cash-strapped Australian motorists.
That's the message from the NRMA as the coronavirus pandemic causes global oil prices to plummet.
"When the gap between your retail price and the wholesale price is 65 cents a litre in the middle of a global crisis (and) families are suffering, you really need to take a look at yourself," NRMA spokesman Peter Khoury told reporters on Wednesday.