Purchase limits for Ventolin, paracetamol

Purchase limits for Ventolin, paracetamolBy AAP Newswire
Children's paracetamol will be sold behind pharmacy counters and asthma medication Ventolin limited to one purchase per person to stop coronavirus hoarding.
Deputy chief medical officer Paul Kelly announced the new restrictions after people unnecessarily stockpiled the crucial medications in a panicked response to the pandemic.
"Please do not buy more than you need for anything, whether that's food and particularly medicines," he told reporters in Canberra on Thursday.