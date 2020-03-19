National

Alleged NSW murder victim’s death unclear

By AAP Newswire

Charlie Younes (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

The cause of death of a Sydney teenager allegedly murdered by his stepfather could not be determined, a jury has been told.

But a forensic pathologist says he believes the three possible causes were neck compression, epilepsy or drowning.

Professor Johan Duflou on Thursday gave evidence at the NSW Supreme Court trial of Charlie Younes.

The 45-year-old has pleaded not guilty to murdering Steven Copo, also known as Steven Copo Horton, who was found dead in a bathtub in his mother's home in October 2013.

The Crown alleges Younes held the severely disabled 18-year-old under the water.

Acting Justice Peter Hidden told the jury the professor was giving evidence via audio visual link as he had recently had face-to-face contact with a person with coronavirus-like symptoms.

Prof Duflou did not perform Steven's autopsy, but has considered the reports, photos and other material.

"I was not able to find a cause of death with any level of certainty," he said.

While he believed the autopsy was competently done, he said a number of other tests should have been carried out.

The trial is continuing.

Latest articles

News

Police investigate death of woman in Echuca

POLICE are investigating the death of a woman in Echuca early today. Ambulance Victoria and Echuca police were called to a caravan at a campsite off Simmie Rd next to the Murray River at 3am. Police said paramedics attempted to revive the...

Ivy Jensen
News

Trikes and old Holdens headed for Port of Echuca

TRIKES and old Holden cars are set to fill up the Port of Echuca precinct this weekend, provided there is no last minute cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic. The National 3 Wheelers Association is holding its annual general meeting in...

David Chapman
News

Tongala IGA faces abuse and racism in wake of coronavirus

TONGALA IGA is facing a barrage of abuse and racism from inconsiderate panic-buyers in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Forcing the locally owned business to introduce a ‘locals only’ policy on certain items. Store manager Jodie...

Ivy Jensen

MOST POPULAR

National

Cruise liners pause services due to virus

Cruise liners have suspended operations in Australia for at least one month in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Events on hold as NSW virus cases hit 112

Another 20 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in NSW in the past 24 hours, taking the state’s number of cases to 112, as various events were cancelled.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld treasurer fears $10bn virus blow

Queensland could suffer a $10 billion blow from coronavirus but the treasurer says things are changing so fast that loss estimates are rapidly obsolete.

AAP Newswire