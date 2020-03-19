Virus adjourns Victorian parliament

National
Virus adjourns Victorian parliamentBy AAP Newswire
The return date for Victoria's parliament is up in the air due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Thursday is the last sitting day until the May 5 budget, but the government has moved to leave the adjournment until a date to be confirmed.
Leader of the government in the Upper House, Gavin Jennings put the motion to the Legislative Council Thursday morning, saying the house will "at its rising, adjourn until a day and hour to be fixed by the President, who will notify each member of the Council accordingly."