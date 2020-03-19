Calls grow for more arts sector help

Entertainment industry workers should get free access to mental health services amid the coronavirus pandemic, a health promotion group says.

Entertainment Assist says support is urgently needed for those in the industry who are more likely to suffer from depression as events are cancelled and work dries up.

General manager Julia Edwards says thousands of entertainment workers are already suffering financially.

"This financial hardship is adding further strain to the mental wellbeing of these workers," Ms Edwards said.

"The COVID-19 crisis has created greater challenges where individuals are not earning, so the entertainment industry desperately needs government intervention to assist in mental health matters."

The Greens has also called for extra help for the sector, including a $1 billion injection to protect the arts and creative industries from collapsing.

South Australian Senator Sarah Hanson-Young said $500 million would go towards individual artists and businesses for immediate relief while the other half would help future proof the sector following the predicted six-month shutdown.

"If the arts industry could so generously stand by all of us during the bushfire crisis, this is the least we can do to help them and all those who rely on a thriving arts and culture sector during this crisis," Senator Hanson-Young said.