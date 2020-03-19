National

Drunk Irish tradie jailed for fatal crash

By AAP Newswire

A speeding and drunk Irish tradie who killed a student when he ploughed his out-of-control ute into her in Sydney's south has been jailed for eight-and-a-half years.

Patrick Paul Nealon was on Friday sentenced in the Downing Centre District Court for the death of 22-year-old Nicole Lewanski in December 2016.

The 39-year-old was sentenced to at least six years and four months in prison after he was last year found guilty by a jury of aggravated dangerous driving occasioning death.

Nealon had been drinking at a nearby pub for several hours - and later recorded a blood alcohol level of 0.169 - before he hit Ms Lewanski as he attempted to negotiate a sudden right-hand turn on the Princes Highway at Wolli Creek.

Witnesses estimated Nealon was speeding up to 30 km/h over the 60 km/h limit before he attempted to cut across two lanes of traffic and sent Ms Lewanski, who was standing on a traffic island, hurtling her into the air.

