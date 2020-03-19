National

COVID-19 call centre for frontline workers

By AAP Newswire

Fiona Stanley Hospital.

A dedicated call centre has been established for Western Australian public healthcare workers to manage coronavirus screening and testing.

Staff members who suspect they have the virus can dial the freecall number for screening by trained nurses before being referred to one of three coronavirus clinics for testing.

The call centre will help ensure frontline staff have access to up-to-date information and are screened and tested appropriately, the state government said on Thursday.

Health minister Roger Cook said staff across the public health system worked tirelessly to help plan and prepare for the virus.

"It is paramount that we have as many frontline staff fit and healthy as possible and they are not inadvertent transmitters of the virus; given their line of work, they are particularly vulnerable," Mr Cook said.

The number for the centre will be provided internally to ensure only staff members can access it.

Staff members working in other regional areas can access testing through their local hospitals and health services.

There are three COVID-19 metropolitan clinics at the Royal Perth Hospital, Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital and Fiona Stanley Hospital.

A fourth clinic is located at Bunbury in the South-West.

The public have access to the Health Information Line on 1800 020 080 for advice and more information or they can visit www.healthywa.wa.gov.au.

