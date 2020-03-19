Tasmania tightens border amid virus

All non-essential travellers arriving in Tasmania will be forced to quarantine for two weeks under coronavirus border measures dubbed the toughest in the country.

Premier Peter Gutwein declared a state of emergency for the Apple Isle on Thursday.

"We are going to introduce the toughest border measures in the country," he told reporters.

"From midnight on Friday, only essential travellers will be allowed into Tasmania without going into quarantine."

The quarantine measures won't apply to health care workers, emergency workers, defence personnel, air and ship crew, specialists, and essential freight personnel.

"We know that for some it will create disruption, but our aim is to ensure that we protect the health, wellbeing and safety of Tasmanians," Mr Gutwein said.

All passengers will be screened on arrival and must demonstrate they meet the essential traveller criteria.

If they are deemed non-essential, they will be directed to quarantine at their stated place of address.

People who breach quarantine requirements could be fined up to $16,800 or jailed for six months.

Mr Gutwein said there would be exemptions on compassionate grounds, such as people who have travelled to mainland Australia for medical treatment.

The quarantine measures apply to Tasmanians returning home.

Everyone arriving in the state is being asked to fill out a special card so the government can keep track of them.

Mr Gutwein also flagged moves to treat coronavirus patients in hotels.

"Obviously there are a lot of vacant hotel rooms at the moment," he said.

"We are engaged with the hotel section to ensure that we have adequate accommodation should we require it."

Three new virus cases were confirmed on Wednesday night, taking the state total to 10, although there has been no evidence of local transmission.

Meanwhile, two major international Antarctic scientific meetings due to be held in Hobart mid-year have been called off.