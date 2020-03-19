National

Energy companies told to go easy on bills

By AAP Newswire

A general view of a power bill from an energy retailer. - AAP

1 of 1

Energy companies are being told to cut Australian businesses some slack during the coronavirus pandemic.

Federal Energy Minister Angus Taylor says power companies did the right thing during the bushfires crisis.

"We expect them to do the same thing here," he told the Australian Financial Review on Thursday.

"We don't want them turning out the lights on companies who have been hit by the coronavirus."

Australia's energy ministers will meet via teleconference on Friday to ensure the electricity grid remains secure during the pandemic.

The nation's energy companies and regulators will also need to have back-up staffing in place to ensure Australia doesn't lose power.

Mr Taylor said he was confident steps were being taken to ensure the virus did not cripple the sector.

"This is a very high priority. There is a great deal of work being done here," he said.

