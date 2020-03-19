National

Virus fears prompt Qld to halt parliament

By AAP Newswire

Queensland Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath (right) - AAP

Queensland's parliament has been adjourned for two weeks in a drastic late-night move by the government in light of the coronavirus crisis.

The speaker has the ability to suspend it until September.

Just before 10pm on Wednesday night the government introduced a motion for the adjournment, and for giving the speaker those powers.

The speaker is able to call back parliament at any time, under the advice of the Palaszczuk government.

Leader of the House Yvette D'Ath said these measures were necessary in light of the coronavirus crisis.

"Around the world people have been dying from this disease. We have to be flexible," she said.

"We have to be nimble and able to change circumstances and we need the mechanisms to do that."

Under the motion the speaker has the ability to hold off parliament until September 17, when the motion expires.

The move has been slammed by the opposition who voted against it on Wednesday night.

LNP member Jarrod Bleijie said he did not believe the parliament would sit in a fortnight's time, declaring he feared Wednesday night could be the last sitting before the election.

"This Parliament needs to sit. We have seen these issues and this is why we need to sit not only tomorrow but also in two weeks and for the next six months," he said.

"Absolutely the Queensland public would expect us to sit."

Media reports have also suggested by-elections for the seats of Currumbin and Bundamba.

While parliament will not sit due to the coronavirus fears, state schools remain open.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and education minister Grace Grace said there was no need to shut school despite the growing concern.

Legislation allowing supermarkets and grocery stores to have trucks bring stock to the stores 24-hours a day was also passed on Wednesday.

This move comes as shelves across the state run bare due to panic buying across the state.

Ms Palaszczuk told Nine's Today Show she hoped this would ease the stress of shoppers and retailers.

"We are allowing 24 hours turnaround, night and day, for the trucks to be coming in and restocking and reloading," she said.

"Hopefully the other states will follow as well but this is a great measure, it's been welcomed by our big retailers, of course."

