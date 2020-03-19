National

Fed minister urges shoppers to calm down

By AAP Newswire

Empty toilet paper shelves at Coles supermarket in Adelaide. - AAP

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud has urged shoppers to calm down, insisting there is no risk to Australia's food security because of coronavirus.

The federal Nationals deputy leader said Australia produced enough food for 75 million people, three times the nation's population.

"There is no risk of us having any issues around food security," he told ABC News Breakfast television on Thursday.

He said the only pressure on supply chains was coming from the stupidity of people who are panic buying.

"They need to take a deep breath, have a cold shower and understand that if they shop normally, then the shelves will be stocked normally," Mr Littleproud said.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne said discussions about relaxing night truck curfews were underway with local councils to allow more deliveries to supermarkets.

"We will be engaging in those conversations to make sure we are facilitating the delivery of goods into supermarkets," she told Seven's Sunrise.

Coles has taken out full-page newspaper advertisements announcing limits on toilet paper, pasta, flour, eggs, some meat, hand sanitiser and soaps.

Business Council of Australia chief executive Jennifer Westacott said supermarket staff had been abused by people looking to strip shelves of essential items or frustrated because items weren't available.

"It's unfair and it's unnecessary. There's no supply problem here. There's a selfishness problem," she told ABC Radio National.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday issued a blunt message to people hoarding food.

"Stop it. It's not sensible, it's not helpful and I've got to say it's been one of the most disappointing things I've seen in Australian behaviour in response to this crisis," he said.

"That is not who we are as a people."

