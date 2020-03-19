National

Qld has sweeping new powers to fight virus

By AAP Newswire

Queensland parliament. - AAP

Queensland has sweeping new powers to fight coronavirus, including being able to hit people with hefty fines if they fail to follow health orders.

Emergency officers can also direct businesses such as supermarkets to open and close and control public access to those businesses.

Health authorities have been given new powers to order individuals into isolation, and to fine people more than $13,000 if they defy such orders.

And parliament will be able to sit via electronic channels under changes passed in parliament on Wednesday night.

Queensland's chief health officer will be using the new powers to issue bans on non-essential outdoor gatherings of more than 500 people, and non-essential indoor gatherings of 100 people.

"We must continue to throw everything we have at this and support our frontline medical staff to do their vital work," Health Minister Steven Miles said on Wednesday.

"People may be directed to stay in their home, or another place decided by the emergency officer, for example, a hospital or other isolation area.

"An emergency officer may also direct an owner or operator of any business or facility to open, close or limit visitor access to the facility for a specified period."

