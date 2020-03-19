National

Australia's borders remain open amid virus

By AAP Newswire

A man in personal protective equipment outside Melbourne airport.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne says Australia has no plan to close its borders due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Australia has issued unprecedented advice telling people not to travel overseas, but appears unlikely to follow other countries in a total border shutdown.

"That is not in our plan," Senator Payne told Seven's Sunrise on Thursday.

The federal government has also urged any Australians living overseas to come home now if they wish to return to the country.

Anyone entering the country must self-isolate for two weeks under measures aimed at slowing the spread of the deadly disease.

"That is a very effective way of managing the challenges of the coronavirus and in that context, the steps that we have taken, we think the are appropriate ones," Senator Payne said.

Australian officials are working with people overseas and local authorities to get people home.

But with international travel severely disrupted, Senator Payne conceded it was a difficult situation.

"We will do whatever we need to do to protect Australians," she said.

She said the highest level travel advice would likely remain in place for at least six months but declined to speculate on how long the advice could last.

