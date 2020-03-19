Vic business may get cash to survive virus

Victorian businesses are likely to be offered "emergency cash" by the state government to help stay afloat as they grapple with the fallout of coronavirus.

The Andrews government floated the proposal as the number of confirmed Victorian cases rose on Wednesday to 121.

Premier Daniel Andrews has been under pressure from the opposition to roll out an economic stimulus package since the federal government and other states announced their own.

But he says it is moving beyond the time for payments and other measures aimed at encouraging people to spend and keep the economy moving.

Instead, the Victorian government is working on a package that will help people and businesses "fundamentally survive".

"We have many, many businesses who have zero income, so offering them a tax cut doesn't necessarily do it," he told reporters on Wednesday.

"We want to make sure that they're there at the end of this virus, and we need to be providing that sort of emergency capital, that sort of emergency cash."

Mr Andrews said a package will be announced "in due course".

The 27 new cases on Wednesday consist of 14 men and 13 women, with people aged in their late teens to early 70s.

Six are recovering in hospital.

More than 15,200 Victorians have been tested and so far only two of the confirmed cases were infected through community transmission.

Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said testing capacity has ramped up and results will be delivered faster.

He urged people to continue to wash their hands, practise socially distancing and stay at home if unwell.

Meanwhile, production on beloved soap opera Neighbours has been put on hold after someone working on the show reportedly came into contact with a person who has tested positive to the virus.

"Neighbours has decided to take a short break this week to ensure the production model in place can withstand any potential impact of the current COVID-19 situation," a statement from Network 10 and Fremantle Media said.

According to 10 Daily, the break won't affect the show's on-air schedule.