National

Vic business may get cash to survive virus

By AAP Newswire

EMPTY STREETS MELBOURNE - AAP

1 of 1

Victorian businesses are likely to be offered "emergency cash" by the state government to help stay afloat as they grapple with the fallout of coronavirus.

The Andrews government floated the proposal as the number of confirmed Victorian cases rose on Wednesday to 121.

Premier Daniel Andrews has been under pressure from the opposition to roll out an economic stimulus package since the federal government and other states announced their own.

But he says it is moving beyond the time for payments and other measures aimed at encouraging people to spend and keep the economy moving.

Instead, the Victorian government is working on a package that will help people and businesses "fundamentally survive".

"We have many, many businesses who have zero income, so offering them a tax cut doesn't necessarily do it," he told reporters on Wednesday.

"We want to make sure that they're there at the end of this virus, and we need to be providing that sort of emergency capital, that sort of emergency cash."

Mr Andrews said a package will be announced "in due course".

The 27 new cases on Wednesday consist of 14 men and 13 women, with people aged in their late teens to early 70s.

Six are recovering in hospital.

More than 15,200 Victorians have been tested and so far only two of the confirmed cases were infected through community transmission.

Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said testing capacity has ramped up and results will be delivered faster.

He urged people to continue to wash their hands, practise socially distancing and stay at home if unwell.

Meanwhile, production on beloved soap opera Neighbours has been put on hold after someone working on the show reportedly came into contact with a person who has tested positive to the virus.

"Neighbours has decided to take a short break this week to ensure the production model in place can withstand any potential impact of the current COVID-19 situation," a statement from Network 10 and Fremantle Media said.

According to 10 Daily, the break won't affect the show's on-air schedule.

Latest articles

Soccer

Jets, Roar meet in fast-tracked AL clash

Newcastle will play Brisbane and Melbourne City on Friday and Monday respectively in an A-League schedule rejigged due to the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Duke plans more A-League pain for Sydney

Western Sydney can become the first club to win all three Sydney A-League derbies in a season and captain Mitch Duke is hungry for another goal against them.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Spain league boss slams player virus tests

Spain’s football federation president says testing healthy La Liga players for coronavirus is “unpatriotic” amid the pandemic.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Cruise liners pause services due to virus

Cruise liners have suspended operations in Australia for at least one month in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Events on hold as NSW virus cases hit 112

Another 20 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in NSW in the past 24 hours, taking the state’s number of cases to 112, as various events were cancelled.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld treasurer fears $10bn virus blow

Queensland could suffer a $10 billion blow from coronavirus but the treasurer says things are changing so fast that loss estimates are rapidly obsolete.

AAP Newswire