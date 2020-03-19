National

Coronavirus cases in NSW near 270

By AAP Newswire

COLES ELDERLY SHOPPING - AAP

1 of 1

The number of coronavirus cases in NSW with no known transmission source have increased, as major events are cancelled and Premier Gladys Berejiklian implores schools to remain open.

NSW COVID-19 cases jumped to almost 270 on Wednesday as a fifth person in the state was revealed to have died, taking the national toll to six.

NSW Health says an 86-year-old man previously confirmed to have COVID-19 died on Tuesday night in a Sydney hospital.

Chief health officer Kerry Chant on Wednesday said there were 267 confirmed coronavirus cases in NSW up from 210. More than 25,000 tests have been conducted.

Dr Chant attributed the rise to an influx of Australians returning from overseas as citizens around the world return to their home countries.

Also on Wednesday, NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard signed an emergency order banning non-essential indoor gatherings of 100 or more people under new national measures to curb the spread of the virus.

The state's schools will remain open but there'll be no assemblies, with strict bans on sick students and teachers. Regular hand washing will be enforced.

Ms Berejiklian says there's "no rationale" for closing schools, with health experts advising they should remain open.

"We would hope any school considering acting alone on this reconsider," the premier told reporters.

Splendour in the Grass, Groovin the Moo and the Sydney Film Festival are among events cancelled or postponed this week.

Universities are suspending face-to-face classes as businesses urge staff to avoid the office. A number of church and mosque services have also been suspended

NSW Police, meanwhile, is halting major roadside drug and alcohol testing operations over hygiene concerns.

Officers will continue to conduct mobile breath testing and there will be an increased police presence around hospitals and shopping centres.

Latest articles

Soccer

Jets, Roar meet in fast-tracked AL clash

Newcastle will play Brisbane and Melbourne City on Friday and Monday respectively in an A-League schedule rejigged due to the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Duke plans more A-League pain for Sydney

Western Sydney can become the first club to win all three Sydney A-League derbies in a season and captain Mitch Duke is hungry for another goal against them.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Spain league boss slams player virus tests

Spain’s football federation president says testing healthy La Liga players for coronavirus is “unpatriotic” amid the pandemic.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Cruise liners pause services due to virus

Cruise liners have suspended operations in Australia for at least one month in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Events on hold as NSW virus cases hit 112

Another 20 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in NSW in the past 24 hours, taking the state’s number of cases to 112, as various events were cancelled.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld treasurer fears $10bn virus blow

Queensland could suffer a $10 billion blow from coronavirus but the treasurer says things are changing so fast that loss estimates are rapidly obsolete.

AAP Newswire