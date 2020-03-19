National

Aussie jobs, business focus of virus help

By AAP Newswire

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann - AAP

Helping Australians keep their jobs and remain in business is the focus of the federal government's second round of support in the wake of coronavirus.

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann says the package, which follows $17.6 billion worth of support announced last week, will be significant.

It's set to be announced in coming days so it can be passed as law when parliament resumes next week.

Senator Cormann said the economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic could last up to nine months, as countries move to shut their borders and industries suffer.

"The extent of the economic impact has been accelerating significantly," he told Sky News on Wednesday.

The government is aiming for measures that cushion the blow of the virus, so the economy can eventually bounce back.

The Reserve Bank is expected to cut the cash rate to 0.25 per cent on Thursday afternoon.

RBA governor Philip Lowe is due to deliver a speech online shortly after the announcement.

The government's first stimulus package included $750 one-off payments for pensioners and welfare recipients, as well as grants of up to $25,000 for small business.

The Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry has recommended a range of measures for the second package, including help for businesses to keep employees as well as concessional loans to assist with cash flow restraints.

Australia's small business and family enterprise ombudsman Kate Carnell has urged the government to include sole traders in its support package, as they can't access the grants on offer.

Senior Labor figure Penny Wong says the second package needs to be comprehensive and include help for casual workers.

"(They) face a dreadful decision if they are asked to isolate, of either doing the right thing by the community and public health, but not being able to put food on the table for their families," she told ABC News.

"We should not put them in that position."

