Total fire ban for north, central Victoria

By AAP Newswire

A total fire ban has been declared for central and northern parts of Victoria for the first time since January, as authorities warn the bushfire danger remains.

No fires can be lit or be allowed to remain alight throughout the day in the Mallee, Wimmera and northern country regions on Thursday, the Country Fire Authority has declared.

It said conditions in the Mallee will be warm with temperatures reaching the high 30s, while the Wimmera can expect temperatures of low- to mid-30s, winds of up to 45km/h and a chance of thunderstorms later in the day.

Meanwhile, temperatures in the northern country will reach the mid-30s with winds of up to 40km/h.

It is the first time a total fire ban has been issued in the state since January 31.

State Duty Officer Jason Lawrence said it should act as a timely reminder that although summer has ended, fire danger still remains.

"Tomorrow's warm and windy conditions could make it difficult for firefighters to suppress a fire should one start," he said in a statement.

"People need to be aware of the increased fire danger and ensure your fire plan covers all possible contingencies."

The Mallee, Wimmera and northern country were largely spared the brunt of the summer's bushfires, which ripped through 1.5 million hectares in the East Gippsland and alpine regions, destroying hundreds of buildings and killing five men.

