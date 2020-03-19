National

Health officials monitor school situation

By AAP Newswire

Schools will stay open for now but health officials are keeping a close eye on the situation as the coronavirus spreads across Australia.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has warned the flow-on effects of closing schools would be severe.

They could include tens of thousands of job losses and taking out nearly a third of the health workforce as parents are forced to stay home with their children.

"Any measure you put in place, you must be prepared to put it in place for at least six months - it could be longer," he said.

"There's only one reason your kids shouldn't be going to school and that is if they are unwell."

Chief medical officer Brendan Murphy said the health committee advising governments believed very strongly keeping schools open was the best thing to protect the community.

However, school life would have to change for the time being, with large gatherings like assemblies and excursions cancelled and teachers and students alike making sure to wash their hands regularly and practise good hygiene.

Mr Morrison spoke with private education sector representatives on Wednesday, after meeting with premiers and chief ministers who run the public systems on Tuesday night.

The National Catholic Education Commission says it will stick to the government's advice.

"I appreciate that, despite this advice some parents have chosen to keep their children at home, or have special circumstances to consider," executive director Jacinta Collins said.

"While this is an uncertain period for our communities, it is important that we remain calm and alert as we monitor this health risk, and for our families and staff to be well informed about the health advice and protocols to reduce this risk."

The Independent Education Union has been inundated with calls from anxious teachers worried about how to implement social distancing and questioning leave entitlements and hygiene practices.

Opposition education spokeswoman Tanya Plibersek has written to minister Dan Tehan asking him to make sure the government is making full preparations for any closures that may occur.

This includes support for parents who can't work, making sure families can access internet and computers at home, and giving special consideration to how extended closures might affect student marks, particularly for those in Year 12.

