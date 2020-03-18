Accused killer feared partner after fight

National
Accused killer feared partner after fightBy AAP Newswire
A Queensland woman who fatally drove over her partner on private property north of Brisbane says she was trying to sneak away from the house, fearing he would punch her.
Elisabeth Mary Coman is accused of manslaughter over the death of Clive Crandley, 56, in 2018 after the pair had a fight.
Coman told the Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday Mr Crandley was extremely intimidating physically and she felt he could easily kill her.