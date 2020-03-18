National

National Gallery of Victoria goes virtual

By AAP Newswire

Children interact with KAWS exhibit at National Gallery of Victoria.

The National Gallery of Victoria has made its collection and exhibitions available online for virtual visitors after closing amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The gallery is among a number of cultural institutions across Melbourne under lockdown for at least one month as fears of the COVID-19 spread rise.

Virtual tours, online collection galleries, ebooks and children's activities will be available on the NGV website from Thursday.

"In these challenging times, art has an important role to play in offering solace and inspiration," the gallery's director Tony Ellwood said in a statement.

"With over 90 per cent of the NGV Collection available online and a host of content produced specially for this period, the gallery remains accessible even while our doors are temporarily closed."

During the closure, new content will be uploaded to the NGV website regularly, offering deeper insights into the collection and displays each week, Mr Ellwood said.

Virtual tours will include the Keith Haring | Jean-Michel Basquiat: Crossing Lines and KAWS exhibits.

Creative Industries Minister Martin Foley said it was an opportunity to show support for Melbourne's creative and cultural agencies.

"This is a wonderful initiative from the NGV, connecting people to their community and the wider creative world at a time where so many feel isolated," he said.

