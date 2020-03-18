National

Vic drink-driver jailed for killing mate

By AAP Newswire

General view of the County Court of Victoria (file image) - AAP

A Victorian judge who jailed a P-plater for nearly 13 years for killing his mate is frustrated the dangers of drink-driving and speeding are being ignored.

Brandon Phongthaihong had loaded up on beer and bourbon and was doing 117km/h in a 50km/h zone when he lost control at a roundabout and hit a tree at Tootgarook on the Mornington Peninsula.

His 17-year-old passenger Timothy Hocking died in the front passenger seat early on April 12, 2019. An hour beforehand, he had messaged his girlfriend saying "I'm going to die".

Two other teenage passengers survived but suffered catastrophic injuries.

Phongthaihong, now 22, has been jailed for a maximum of 12 years and nine months.

County Court Judge Susan Pullen says it's "frustrating to police and the courts the message just doesn't seem to be getting out, in particular to young drivers, of the devastating effects of driving at speed and under the influence of alcohol".

"Perhaps if students came to court and listened to these hearings and saw the grief caused it may avoid some cases like yours in the future."

He had started drinking beer and bourbon with his mates about six hours before the crash.

At one point he tried to skate but fell over, saying "I'm too f***ed up for this".

Phongthaihong kept drinking as he drove his friends around, clocking up to 151km/h in a 60km/h zone

Timothy Hocking sent his girlfriend a Snapchat, showing the car's speedometer.

He sounded nervous, telling Phongthaihong "hey, hey, hey" told his girlfriend "I'm going to die".

The car was littered with cans of bourbon and Phongthaihong slurred his words when police arrived at the crash scene.

"It's my fault, I'm going to jail," he said.

Two of Phongthaihong's 17-year-old mates suffered life-threatening injuries.

One had to have his spleen removed.

Another has an acquired brain injury. Part of his skull was removed and he lost almost all vision in one eye. His jaw was also shattered and facial nerves damaged.

A fourth passenger escaped with minor injuries.

"You knew you could not even stay on a skateboard, let alone drive a car," Judge Pullen told Phongthaihong.

"Mr Hocking, a young man with a bright future and loved by his family, was killed by your actions that night.

"(His family's) heartbreak and sorrow ... is palpable . They will never recover, their lives will never be the same."

Phongthaihong pleaded guilty to culpable driving causing death, conduct endangering life and two counts of negligently causing serious injury.

He must serve eight years and nine months before being eligible for release on parole and is also banned from driving for 12 years.

