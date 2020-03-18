National

Qld govt defends virus financial response

By AAP Newswire

Jackie Trad - AAP

The Queensland opposition has questioned the Palaszczuk government's financial response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Opposition leader Deb Frecklington used question time on Wednesday to accuse the government of not supporting jobs and falling behind the measures taken in other states.

Treasurer Jackie Trad defended the $500 million scheme announced on Tuesday, which includes a deferral of payroll tax, which she said had about 1000 applications from employers.

"The first state to do anything in relation to industry assistance, payroll tax relief and a nation-first in terms of a concessional loan to give businesses cashflow so that they can actually keep workers employed was Queensland," Ms Trad said.

A bill is expected to be introduced allowing supermarkets to accept deliveries around the clock, helping them cope with shoppers raiding shelves.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk called for calm and consideration of residents who were purchasing more products than they need.

"Some of the behaviour I have seen in our state and around the country has shocked me," she said.

"I understand that people are anxious but it saddens me that some Queenslanders are behaving this way at the expense of others."

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Queensland rose to 94 as of Wednesday morning.

Following question time the government voted to suspend the parliament, a move which angered the opposition.

"Why are we saying to people of Queensland that they ought to be living their normal lives as much as possible, but parliament is a different story," LNP member Jarrod Bleijie said.

"We have got businesses across Queensland, in our local communities, that are laying people off today because they can't afford to put them on."

