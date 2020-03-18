Scorned lover sentenced over 6000 texts

A centuries-old play has been quoted as a scorned Sydney doctor was sentenced for abusing her former lover, his new girlfriend and his girlfriend's mother.

Darlinghurst radiologist Denise Jane Lee is being sentenced in Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday after sending 6642 messages to Matthew Holberton, who met her on Tinder in 2015.

Mr Holberton broke up with Lee after a handful of dates, which enraged Lee and sparked a torrent of abuse and threats.

In Lee's messages to Mr Holberton, she said she was "going to f*** your life up", "I won't be letting you get away with what you did to me" and promised "whatever you value most, I will target".

"When you treat people so heartlessly, expect the same in return," she warned, the court heard on Wednesday.

"You had sex with me when you didn't have feelings for me, that's using me."

Lee later aimed her campaign of hate towards Mr Holberton's new girlfriend, creating dozens of email addresses and sending more than 100 emails with highly personal comments to the victim's mother, colleagues, a member of Mr Holberton's cycling club, and others.

Arrested in 2017, Lee battled the case for years before pleading guilty to four harassment-related offences in late 2019.

"Heav'n has no rage, like love to hatred turn'd; nor hell a fury, like a woman scorn'd," magistrate Michael Barko said on Wednesday, quoting 1697 English play The Morning Bride.

The messages towards the new girlfriend targeted her "hagged face", her genitalia, her lifestyle and her family, Mr Barko said.

"At the very least, it's defamatory," he said.

"At its highest, it's vile, despicable and offensive.

Mr Barko - sitting next to eight overflowing boxes of evidence - expressed surprise the case ran so long given the strength of the prosecution case.

He said one of the ironies was Lee at one stage telling Mr Holberton she was not a bunny boiler - slang for a spurned woman acting vengefully against her lover.

Mr Barko is due to finalise the sentencing later on Wednesday afternoon.

Lee, who graduated exclusive Sydney Girls High School with a perfect tertiary entrance score, is suspended from practising medicine.