High Court overturns SA pedophile sentence

By AAP Newswire

Signage at the High Court of Australia in Canberra

A South Australian pedophile will be re-sentenced after the nation's highest court ruled his current term was too harsh and did not uphold the law.

A loophole allowed for sex offenders charged with persistent sexual exploitation of a child to be sentenced only on the least serious of their actions if the jury was not asked to clarify which specific parts of the charge had been proven.

The law was amended in 2017, but the High Court on Wednesday ruled that an offender sentenced before that time should still benefit from the old system.

The man was found guilty at trial of persistent sexual exploitation of a girl under the age of 17 between 2013 and 2016.

Jurors heard he exploited her in four different ways and were told they must find he committed at least two if they were to decide he was guilty, but they were discharged without being asked the basis of their verdict.

A judge then sentenced the man to 10 years behind bars with a non-parole period of five years in August 2017.

In October of that year, the South Australian parliament enacted an amendment to sentencing law whereby the judge was allowed to take into account all of the ways in which an offender exploited a victim.

