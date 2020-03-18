National

WA Premier urges travellers to ‘come home’

By AAP Newswire

West Australian Premier Mark McGowan is urging citizens overseas to "come home now" and calling for an end to panic buying as four new cases of coronavirus bring the state's total to 35.

Mr McGowan also insisted people reconsider non-essential interstate travel and said the state government is working on regulations restricting visits to remote Aboriginal communities, saying indigenous people are especially vulnerable to illness.

He said police patrols in shopping areas will be stepped up amid panic buying of supplies.

"People are acting like jerks, drongos and bloody idiots ... and I'd urge them to stop," Mr McGowan told reporters on Wednesday.

