Qld mum to be re-sentenced for killing son

By AAP Newswire

A woman jailed for killing her four-year-old son will be re-sentenced after the High Court upheld her appeal.

Heidi Strbak was sentenced to nine years' jail in 2017 after she pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of her son Tyrell Cobb.

Tyrell died in May 2009 after Strbak and her partner Matthew Scown failed to seek timely medical treatment following a blow to the boy's abdomen.

The fatal injury was inflicted by Strbak or Scown, who was also convicted of Tyrell's manslaughter.

The High Court granted her appeal on Wednesday after it found the sentencing judge erred.

Strbak declined to offer evidence at her sentencing, which was incorrectly interpreted by the judge when assessing the facts of the case, the court found.

She will be re-sentenced in the Queensland Supreme Court at a date to be fixed.

