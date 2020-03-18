National

Tasmania won’t close borders: premier

By AAP Newswire

COAG MEETING SYDNEY - AAP

Tasmania won't be closing its borders amid the coronavirus crisis, the state's Premier Peter Gutwein says.

There have been calls for the island state to implement tougher measures surrounding incoming travellers, including completely shutting its borders.

"We will not be stopping trade, we will not be closing our borders," Mr Gutwein told reporters on Wednesday.

"The clothes we are wearing today, the food we ate for breakfast. These things come across our borders, they must continue to come across our borders."

Mr Gutwein said he was taking further advice on whether to implement a 14-day self-isolation period for interstate travellers.

Three of the state's seven coronavirus cases have recovered, and there have been no locally transmitted cases.

Mr Gutwein reiterated schools would remain open in Tasmania, in line with national medical advice.

The state's agricultural festival Agfest, scheduled for May, was on Wednesday called off.

More than 700 exhibitors had already been locked in for the annual event, which was tipped to draw crowds of 65,000 people.

Hobart's Spiegeltent has announced arts and cultural events will no longer continue at the venue.

About 400 virus tests have been undertaken in the state, while 88 people are in self-isolation.

