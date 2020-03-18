National

High Court confirms WA beach public access

By AAP Newswire

Sunset on a each in northern Western Australia (file image) - AAP

The High Court has confirmed existing public access to beaches and foreshores that are subject to native title on Western Australia's Dampier Peninsula.

This follows appeals by the federal and West Australian governments challenging a Federal Court ruling over beaches and other waterways north of Broome within the Bindunbur and Jabirr Jabirr/Ngumbarl native title determinations.

The full court of the Federal Court previously ruled the ability of the public to access and enjoy the beaches and foreshores was neither a "privilege" nor an "other interest" under the Native Titles Act.

But the High Court on Wednesday unanimously allowed the appeals against that judgment.

The High Court justices said a section of the Native Title Act gives the Commonwealth, a state or territory the authority to legislate to "confirm any existing public access to and enjoyment of" waterways, beds and banks or foreshores of waterways, coastal waters, or beaches.

WA legislation had confirmed the public's ability from January 1, 1994 to access and enjoy beaches and foreshores.

This legislation amounted to an "interest" over land or waters within the Native Titles Act and was therefore an "other interest" within the meaning of that act, the High Court ruled.

